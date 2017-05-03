Iva T. P. Garshwiler

LIVELY—Iva Turlington Pittman Garshwiler, 95, of Lively passed away peacefully on April 26, 2017 with her daughter, Gayle, and her granddaughter, Angela, by her side.

She is survived by her daughter, Gayle P. Conrad (Milton); son, Reginald Pittman Jr. (Patricia W.) four grandchildren, Debra C. Trittipoe (Lindsay), Angela C. Abbott (Jamie), Deanna P. Blanchard and Melinda P. Holmes (Marcus); six great grandchildren, Melissa Trittipoe (fiancé, Josh), Justin Trittipoe, Chelsea Pemberton (fiancé, Matt), Scott Pemberton (Andrea), Addie Holmes and Julia Holmes and sister, Lucy T. Connellee.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Reginald “Rabbit” Pittman Sr., Luther Dansberger and Harry W. Garshwiler; sister, Florence T. Cumberland; and brothers, Wilbur, Elwood, Floyd and Jimmy Turlington.

Iva was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, worked with the MYF and held many other positions. She also was a cafeteria worker for Lancaster Middle School and a member of the Corrottoman Senior Citizens.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Lively. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery. Family received friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 118, Lively, VA 22507; or Upper Lancaster Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 176, Lively, VA 22507.