WILLIAMSBURG—J. W. Stuart Gilchrist Jr. died June 17, 2017, at 88 years old.

He was the son of the late J.W. Stuart and Ellen Victor Gilchrist, and brother of the late Anne C. Gilchrist.

The blessing of his life was being happily married for 60 years to Mary Johnson Ford, who predeceased him.

He is survived by his children, H. Victor Gilchrist (Kathy); daughter, Mary Gray Sachtjen (Barry); son, J.W. Stuart Gilchrist III (Susan); grandchildren, Kathleen B. Gilchrist, S. Gray Gilchrist (Emily), Brian W. Sachtjen, and James M. Sachtjen, USMC; step-grandchildren, Kasha Mustin Herek and Josh Mustin (Lauren); and step-great grandchild, Suzie Mustin Herek.

He attended McGuire’s School, St. Christopher’s School and graduated from Episcopal High School and the University of Virginia. His fondest memories were of his childhood summers spent in the mountains of North Carolina, and his time on the baseball team at Episcopal High School.

He served with the 213th AAA Gun Bn in Pusan, Korea, from November 1951 to January 1953. His career was spent in the savings and loan and real estate businesses.

A memorial service will be held at at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive, Williamsburg, Va. 23185. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Historic Christ Church, Weems, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Honor Flight Inc., Attn: Diane Gresse, 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505; or to McGuire’s School Foundation at P.O. Box 7145, Richmond, VA 23221.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.