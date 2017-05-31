James L. Paulette

LANCASTER—James “Jim” Loving Paulette, 78, of Lancaster went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lalar Paulette.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 57 years; three children, Laura (Frank), Jay (MaryKay) and Johnny (Tammy); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jim loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors with his dogs, particularly his special dog, Buddy.

A graveside ceremony was held on Wednesday.

Bliley’s – Chippenham Chapel handled the arrangements.