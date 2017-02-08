James P. “Jimmy” Bussells

LIVELY—James Pollard “Jimmy” Bussells, 75, of Lively died on February 5, 2017. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Lively.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac M. Bussells and Myrtle Davis Bussells; and his sister, Dorothy Lee Sarlis.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Crabbe Bussells; his daughter, Teresa B. Haynie (Thomas); his sons, Jeffrey P. Bussells (Mel), Williams D. Bussells (Christine) and Rodney T. Bussells (Dana); eight grandchildren, Gene Haynie, Brick Haynie, James Braden Haynie, Julian Bussells, Jamie Bussells, Nathan Bussells, Blair Bussells and Isaac Bussells; his sister, Louise B. Barton; his niece, Diane; and nephews, Billy, Steve and Buddy.

Jimmy worked in the oil business for 42 years. He worked for George Noblett Oil Company for 30 years before moving to Noblett Appliance Propane and Oil, where he worked for 12 years as manager and driver/salesman.

He attended Northumberland County schools and Lancaster County schools as well as John Tyler Community College where he received a certificate in State of Virginia Weights and Measurement Calibrations on Motor Fuel Pumps and a certificate in Environmental Control Pollution on Fuel Spills.

Jimmy was a life member of the Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, serving many offices including fire chief. He was a past member of the Upper Lancaster Ruritan Club, Bethel/Emmanuel United Methodist Men Club, Lively Business Association and the Morattico Waterfront Museum.

Jimmy coached the Upper Lancaster Little League for many years and the Pony League team, “Oilers.” He was a Big Yankee fan, Redskin fan and Nascar fan with Petty Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.

He enjoyed retirement, working in his garden and cutting grass and playing with his grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 8, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Lively. Interment followed the service at St. Mary’s Whitechapel Episcopal Church Cemetery. Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department served as honorary pallbearers.

Family received friends Tuesday, February 7, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 118, Lively, VA 22507; or Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 205, Lively, VA 22507.