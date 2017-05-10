James R. Burruss

HEATHSVILLE—James R. “Bobby” Burruss, 74, of Heathsville passed away on May 5, 2017. He was an Air National Guard veteran.

He is survived by his daughters, Christina Brown and Stephanie Albright (Jason); stepson, Thomas “Smitty” Harris (Heather); nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Blankenship; brother, Rev. Bill Burruss (Gwen); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Morattico Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, May 11, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St., NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517; or ALS Association, 1275 K St., NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005.