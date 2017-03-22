KILMARNOCK—Jamone Norris, 39, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

He was born September 4, 1977, in Lancaster County to James Ball and Mary Norris. He received his early education in Northumberland and later earned a GED.

He is survived by his children, Brittany Stewart, JaQwanda Norris, Jaquan Norris and Jamont’e Norris; grandchildren, La’Veah Stewart and Gabrielle Norris; parents, James Ball and Mary Norris; sisters, Melessia Hill of Charleston, S.C., and Stacey Norris of Sharp; brothers, Curtis Norris of Augusta, Ga., and Rufus Norris of Lawton, Okla.; and fiance, Tawanda Waters of Lancaster.

A funeral was held March 15 at White Stone Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. David Brown, pastor of For His Glory Ministries, Farnham, officiating. Interment followed in the Moody Family Cemetery, Kilmarnock.