Jayne V. Jackson

IRVINGTON—Jayne Viel Jackson, 84, of Irvington departed this life on December 29, 2016, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 12, 1932, to Charles Frederick and Clara Argenbright Viel.

She made her home in Irvington with her husband of 63 years, Jimmie Jackson. She is also survived by her four daughters, Becky Marsh (David), Lynnie McCrobie (Winnie), Jaynie Bostow (Bruce) and Brenda Christoforatos (George); 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jayne was a lover of music having graduated in 1954 from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music. She taught school in Lancaster County having started at Weems School in 1965.

She loved to quilt, play tennis and sing. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Jayne was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a volunteer at the Steamboat Museum in Irvington and an active member of the King Carter Quilters. She sang in numerous musical groups in the community. She was an avid gardener, loved animals and enjoyed cooking for her family.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2017, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Kilmarnock. Interment followed the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1366, Kilmarnock, VA 22482; or a charity of your choice.