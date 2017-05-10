John H. Elliott Jr.

KILMARNOCK—John Habersham Elliott Jr. was a remarkable man. His soul was set free on April 22nd while surrounded by family at his home in Kilmarnock.

As a young man he built hot rods with his friends, earned his Eagle Scout, started his insatiable collection of art and antique automobiles and began planting his oak trees.

After graduating from the University of Delaware, John attended Officer Candidate School at the United States Naval Academy. He spent the next four years assigned to the USS Newport News leading men during Vietnam fighting Communism and living for freedom.

After leaving the Navy, John started a career mentoring a successful team working for Corning, married and started a family. With the support of family, John started his own biotech manufacturing company. He was proudest that the company supported over 200 families. John lived an amazing life and brought joy and humor to all he came across.

John is predeceased by his parents and first wife.

He is survived by his loving wife, two sons, daughter–in-law, granddaughter, sister and a community of friends. His family would like to thank the caregivers who cared for John with respect, compassion and commitment.

A memorial service will be held at Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock in the months to come. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.