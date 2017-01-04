John P. Johnson III

WHITE STONE—John “Jack” Price Johnson, III, 80, of White Stone passed away on January 2,2017. He was a member of White Stone Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol S. Johnson; a son, Andrew S. Johnson; a daughter Leigh Anne Turner (Ken); four grandsons, Harrison Price, Coleman Charles, Chapman Gray and Luke Andrew Turner; a sister, Sharon Maddox (Jimmy); and a sister-in-law, Betty Whitehead (Larry).

Jack was a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army and worked with special services entertaining the troops. Golfing was his passion and Jack had a personality that made him fun to be around.

Memorial services will be held AT 2 p. m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at White Stone Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to White Stone Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 45, White Stone, VA 22578.