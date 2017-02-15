Julia Morazes

MILLENBECK—Julia “Julie” Morazes, 102, formerly of Norwalk, Conn., Toms River, N.J. and Mechanicsville, Md., passed away peacefully at her home on February 8, 2017.

Julie was born in Norwalk on May 16, 1914, to Barbara and John Czell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; and her sisters. Mary Kardos and Barbara Allen.

She is survived by her son, Robert Morazes (Karen) of Lancaster; grandchildren, Krista Cook (John) of Hollywood, Md., Nicholas Morazes (Christina) of California, Md., Heidi Roeser (Trey) of Oak Creek, Wis.; three great-granddaughters, Addison, Hannah and Josie; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

As a young woman Julie was wild and fun loving, until Howard caught her and turned her to a loving wife and mother. Their marriage of 66 years was filled with love, travel, hard work, many adventures and friends.

Julie was first and foremost a home maker, always planning the next meal before the dishes were done from the last. Never a speck of dust anywhere or boys clothes on the floor.

Her kitchen was her kingdom, always trying new recipes and the holidays were filled with ethnic cookies, cakes and special traditional Hungarian and German foods. Julie’s Easter feast consisted of sweet cheese, ham, kielbasa, hard boiled eggs and poppy seed rolls. Christmas was always a standing rib roast, Springle, nut rolls, rum balls and on New Year’s Day, pork was a must.

She always had an opinion on everything and generally would let you know where you stood.

She loved gardening, yard sales, cooking, socializing, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and telling stories. Her family and friends are awash with afghans, scarves, sweaters, shawls and hats, in varying multi-color patterns. There never was a cat or kitten she did not want to take home.

When her son entered high school and spent less time at home, Julie went to work for Fertl Inc. of South Norwalk as the office manager. Howard and Julie retired in 1967. They spent several years looking for the next place to live out their golden years and found a loving community in Toms River. They were among the first residents in their retirement community of Silver Ridge Park and enjoyed many years of active senior citizen life.

She and Howard were devout Lutherans and members of St Peters in Norwalk and their most beloved Holy Cross in Toms River.

She was a fighter to the end and most often referred to as ‘Spunky.’ She will truly be missed.

Interment and memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran church, Toms River, at a later date.

Please send memorial donations to the Hospice of Virginia, PO Box 2098, Tappahannock, VA 22560.