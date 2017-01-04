Kathy L. S. Colbert

VIRGINIA BEACH—Kathy Lynn Simpson Colbert, 62, of Virginia Beach passed away on December 28, 2016.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Christopher Colbert, Virginia Beach; mother, Mildred A. Simpson, Reedville; brother, Wes Simpson (Teresa), Reedville; sister, Debbie Harris (Doug), Callao; sons, Marty Dillion (Erin), Bowie, Md., and Ronnie Dillion (Kelly), Warner-Robbins, Ga; and four grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley L. Simpson Sr.

Kathy was a loving wife, daughter, sister and grandmother.

The family received friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, on Tuesday, January 3, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment followed at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.