HEATHSVILLE—Kendall R. Fallin, 90, of Heathsville, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017. He was the widower of Lydia D. Fallin, a member of Smithland Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Korean veteran.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Louise Ellis of Washington State and Teresa Richardson and husband, Pete of Dallas, Texas; son-in-law, John Ellis of Heathsville; and two grandchildren, Joe Carano of Richmond and John Ellis Jr. of Washington State.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Smithland Baptist Church, Heathsville, with interment in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Smithland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 25, Heathsville, VA 22473.

Welch Funeral Home handled the arrangements.