Kilmarnock takes action to level playing field among lodging places

by Madison White Franks

KILMARNOCK—Vacation rental property owners who list their properties with services such as Airbnb and VRBO in the Town of Kilmarnock will now be subject to an 8% lodging tax.

On April 17, town council voted 6-0 to allow short term vacation rentals with a conditional use permit in the residential district, R-1; and by right in the residential district, R-2; limited commercial district, C-2; general commercial district, C-1; and the Steptoe’s overlay district.

The planning commission worked for four months on the adopted amendments to define a tourist home as a dwelling in which lodging is provided or offered for compensation for up to 14 persons and is open to transients.

Read the rest of this story in this week’s Rappahannock Record at newsstands throughout the area, or sign up HERE to receive the print edition by mail and/or the e-Edition on your computer, tablet and smart phone.