Kyle T. Ulrich

HEATHSVILLE—Kyle Travis Ullrich, 40, of Heathsville, formerly of Berlin, Md., passed away on March 2, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Andrea S. Ullrich; his wife, Jeannie D. Ullrich; and stepdaughter, Brittany Williams of Heathsville; sisters, Kari U. Sjoberg of Reedville, and Kim U. Love of Washington; brothers, Kory S. T. Ullrich of Heathsville and John G. Ullrich Jr. of Rosamund, Calif.; beloved niece, Savannah P. Waters of Kansas City, Mo.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John G. Ullrich.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 1, Reedville, VA 22539.