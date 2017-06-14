Lady Blue Devils, 22-2, win State Group A1 softball championship

The Lady Blue Devils played errorless softball and got a timely triple from Casey Dalton last Saturday to beat Holston, 4-1, in the state Group 1A championship at Radford University.

Dalton hit a base-clearing, one-out triple to give Mathews a 3-0 lead in the top of the second in last weekend’s state final.

Madison South allowed six hits and struck out three but Mathews’ defense kept Cavaliers in check.

Keely Crittenden led the Lady Blue Devils with three of her team’s 10 hits.

Lexi Miles lifted Mathews to a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth with an RBI single.

Holston got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out double to prevent a shutout by South.

The Lady Blue Devils earned a trip to the title game with a 1-0, nine-inning win over Patrick Henry of Glade Spring in the semifinal last Friday.

Patrick Henry’s Madison Booth had retired 13 batters and gave up only four singles to the Lady Blue Devils for a scoreless game through eight innings. South hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

Mathews went 22-2 this season to win the school’s first softball championship. MHS finished as the state runner-up last year.