Lancaster Band Boosters will host Big Band Dance Saturday

The race to raise the funds needed for the Lancaster High School Red Devil Marching Band’s transportation to the 2017 Taxpayer Gator Bowl Half Time Show continues for the Lancaster Band Boosters.

“We were asked by band director Rob Spiers to cover the costs for three charter buses, totaling $30,000,” said Boosters’ president Donna McGrath. “We have raised about a third of that so far through raffles, Sal’s pizza sales, Terrie’s Place pancake sales and community support.”

The Boosters will host “In the Mood to Dance,” a Big Band Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, 517 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, for guests 21 and older.

The fee is $25 per person and includes light snacks and water. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Music will be provided by members of the Northern Neck Big Band.

“Mr. Spiers and Lancaster Middle School band director Kenny Flester are both members of this band, along with many other talented community members,”said McGrath. “If you love that era of swing and jive and are looking for a fun night of dancing, please join us.”

To attend the dance or make donations please contact McGrath at 438-5803, or dmcgrath64@gmail.com.

“The support of our community is genuine and extremely helpful in reaching our goals,” said McGrath. “Lisa Hendershot and Terrie Alderks have been wonderful donating portions of their sales for our students.”

Sal’s Pizza in Kilmarnock hosts band night on second Thursdays, with 10% of profits from 4 to 9 p.m. going to the band.

Terrie’s Place in Kilmarnock has held several pancake breakfasts, donating 50% of each sale from 9 to 11 am. Upcoming pancake dates are June 10 and 24.