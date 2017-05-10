Lancaster JV suffers two baseball losses

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

Rappahannock batted through the line up for for seven runs in the fifth inning last Tuesday to avenge an earlier season loss to Lancaster in JV baseball.

Nick King fanned 10 LHS batters in the 11-2 win for Rappahannock.

“We had some hits and walks, and we were getting the guys on but we couldn’t capitalize,” said LHS coach Will Barrack. “Our guys just weren’t hitting the ball when we needed it.”

