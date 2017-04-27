Lancaster school board moves forward on plans to improve facilities

by Madison White Franks
KILMARNOCK — The Lancaster school board on April 26 voted to accept and move forward on recommendations from the ad hoc school facilities committee to build a new middle and high school and renovate the current middle school to become the elementary school.
The school board also approved motions to request the board of supervisors:
- Impose a 1-cent tax increase to help pay for the project.
- Allow the school board to apply for a $70 million United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan, to pay for the project.
- Authorize the school board to issue a request for proposal to cover the next phase of the process of improving school facilities.