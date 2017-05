FREDERICKSBURG –Motorists will be restricted to one lane overnight on Route 3 at the Robert O. Norris Jr. Memorial Bridge beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, May 2, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Crews will be making concrete repairs to the bridge deck travel surface.

An automatic flagging station will control one-way traffic on the bridge.

This work was canceled last night due to the weather.