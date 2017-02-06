Lane closures continue on Norris Bridge

Preparations for the painting project on the Robert O. Norris Bridge are continuing and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports motorists will encounter weekday lane closures on the bridge through Tuesday, February 14.

The project contractor is installing netting on the Route 3 bridge that will encourage Peregrine falcons to nest outside of the project work zone.

Bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. through Friday, February 10, and again on Monday and Tuesday, February 13 and 14.

Construction is starting on a $12.8 million maintenance project to paint the three center bridge spans. Cleaning and painting the bridge’s center spans will protect its structural steel elements and prevent deterioration and corrosion.

This project will complete a full painting of the Norris Bridge spans. Additional spans were cleaned and painted between 2009-2012.