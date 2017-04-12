Late-inning heroics boost Red Devils over Pointers, 8-6

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

Lancaster rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth for a come-from-behind win, 8-6, over West Point last Tuesday in varsity baseball.

The Red Devils trailed 5-3 going into the final inning when Matthew Kleinfelter hit a two-run double down the left field line to score Hunter Koonce and Spencer Crittenden to tie the game. Adam Wilmore doubled to right center with the bases loaded to score Kleinfelter and Danny Hinson. Wilmore stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jayson Gill to lift Lancaster 8-5.

The host Pointers pushed one across in their final at bat.

Hinson pitched the first three innings for LHS and Crittendon got the win, pitching the last four innings.

Rappahannock 8

Lancaster 1

Rappahannock held a three-run lead through the bottom of the fifth when the Raiders blew the game open for an 8-1 win over Lancaster last Friday in the Devils’ conference opener.

“[Matthew] Kleinfelter pitched a good game, but lack of playmaking and too many errors allowed Rappahannock to win an easy one,” said LHS coach Welby Saunders.

Lancaster scored its only run in the top of the first off an RBI ground out by Wilmore. The Devils left two runners on base in the first and second innings.

“We continue to strand runners and can’t get the big hit,” said Saunders. “The Rappahannock game reminded us that we are a very young team but if we continue to work hard and continue to show signs of progress, we can be successful.”

The varsity Devils have two games on the Eastern Shore over spring break and will play Nandua today, April 13, and Arcadia on Friday, April 14. They return to conference play April 18 at Essex.