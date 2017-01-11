MORENO VALLEY, CALIF.—LaVerne S. Grimes of Moreno Valley, Calif., formerly of Lancaster County, died December 21, 2016.

She was born September 27, 1934, to the late Edie Smith and Margaret McDonald Smith of Lancaster.

Mrs. Grimes was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, the Calvary Women’s Senior Missionary Society, the Northern Neck Baptist Women’s Missionary and Education Commission, the Virginia Calvary Club, as well as the Calvary kitchen and finance ministries.

She was employed at the Tides Inn and later at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club.

Mrs. Grimes is survived by her daughters, Donna Grimes of California, Lorraine Savoy of Georgia, raised David “Ricky” Fauntleroy of Virginia as her son; grandsons Dominic Grimes; Vernal Savoy III and Keith Basker; and great-grandchildren, Tricia, Jasmine, Donna, Ariana and Dominic “DJ” Grimes Jr., Skylin and Ma’Kyla Savoy.

A funeral was held January 3, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church, Kilmarnock. Interment followed in the church cemetery.