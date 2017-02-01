Leonard R. Smith

MECHANICSVILLE—Leonard Roy Smith, 84, died of Alzheimer’s on January 24, 2017, in Mechanicsville.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Anne Renard Smith of Mechanicsville. They were married in Webster Groves, Mo., in 1958.

He also is survived by his daughter, Catherine Kauffman of Heathsville; son, Mark Smith of Manassas; son, David Smith of Beaverdam; daughter, Karen Thomas of Eagle, Colo.; and daughter, Michelle Bellinger, of Montpelier. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Roy was born on August 19, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to parents Leonard Smith and Mary Flynn.

Roy was a social, active, but private man who was deeply involved in the Northumberland County Animal Shelter following his retirement from the Federal Aviation Administration after 32 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Northumberland County Animal Shelter at NCAS, PO Box 305, Heathsville, VA 22473.