Local artisan’s work selected for international fiber show

Contemporary fiber art is not your grandmother’s crocheted afghan. Excellence in Fibers, an exhibition of selected works drawn from the second annual international juried print exhibition published by Fiber Art Now magazine, presents some of the most exciting and innovative work being done today in the world of contemporary fiber art.

The show, at New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks!, 608 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, Mass., through March 19, is FAN’s first venture into presenting their print exhibition in a real world venue.

Fiber Art Now received submissions from artists around the world in response to the call for entries. The jurors were Emily Zilber, curator, MFA Boston; Gerhardt Knodel and Norma Minkowitz, both internationally recognized fiber artists and icons in the field of fiber; and Melissa Leventon, principal of Curatrix Group Museum Consultants and a former curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Of the over 50 works in the print exhibition, 31 were selected for the show at NBAM/AW.

Excellence in Fibers runs the gamut from established artist to newcomer; from traditional age old basket weaving techniques to digital manipulation and printing; from familiar sewing and quilt making to laser cutting techniques. Within the broad category of fiber, the show includes weaving, sewing, applique, embroidery, basket making, sculpture, crochet, felting, screen printing, joomchi and knotting.

“I am honored to be a part of the international art exhibition,” said Jean Koon of Morattico.

Other artists in the show include Nicole Benner, Joel Allen, Lois Russel, Jacky M. Puzey, Heather Ujiie, David Bacharach, Pat Hickman, Pat Burns-Wendland, Pat Busby, Anna Carlson, Deborah Corsini, Ania Gilmore, Anna Kristina Goransson, Meredith Grimsley, Henry Hallett, Patricia Kennedy-Zafred, Mariko Kusumoto, Jeannet Leendertse, Dorothy McGuinness, Alicia Merrett, Elizabeth Odiorne, Kathryn Rousso, Chloe Sachs, Diane Savona, Deloss Webber and Wendy Weiss.

Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, and open to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.