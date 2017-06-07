Local candidates must file by Tuesday

by Audrey Thomasson

With the June 13 deadline quickly approaching to declare for supervisor or school board in the November 2017 election, filings are starting to pick up but there are no candidates for some offices.

Citizens have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, to file their paperwork in order to qualify as a candidate. In Lancaster, seats will be filled in District 1 and District 5. In Northumberland, positions will be decided in District 2 and District 3.

While candidates for supervisor may be nominated by a political party, the appropriate paperwork is still required to be filed with the registrar’s office.

Lancaster

According to Lancaster registrar Susan Jett, independent candidate George Bott has filed for supervisor in District 1. No one has filed to run for school board in District 1 as of Tuesday.

In District 5, independent candidate Dr. Robert Westbrook will be on the ballot for supervisor. Two candidates, Lara Brown and Carolyn Young, have filed for school board.

Northumberland

Northumberland registrar Kathy Davenport said she has received no application paperwork for either office in District 2.

In District 3, both incumbents are the only candidates to file so far. James Long has filed to keep his seat as supervisor and Gerald Howard is the only candidate to file for school board.