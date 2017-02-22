Lois A. P.  Eustace

WHITE STONE—Lois Alice Pressley Eustace, 92, of White Stone passed away peacefully on February 15, 2017.

Lois was born in Georgetown, S.C., on January 1, 1925, the only daughter of Annie Barton Pressley and Lindsay Pressley.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Eustace (Ihsan) and Karen Stickel (Bob); and grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Stickel, in whom she instilled an intense appreciation for the beauty of nature and opened their eyes to many cultures.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William.

She graduated from Washington and Lee High School and attended George Washington University before joining the war effort for the government. After the war, Bill returned and married his high school sweetheart and they lived in Northern Virginia to raise their daughters.

She loved animals, particularly dogs, had an affinity for jewelry and a deep interest in Native Americans, sponsoring a young girl in the 1960s. Lois had Native American roots herself.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 26, at the family’s residence (mailbox will be marked).

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI.si.edu) or NODAPL ( North Dakota Pipeline) Sacred Stone Legal Defense Fund.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.