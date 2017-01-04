Lois K. Merkle

BALTIMORE, MD.—Lois Kent Merkle of Baltimore, Md., passed away on December 28, 2016, at the age of 96.

She was born at home on her family farm in Wicomico Church.

Mrs. Merkle was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Harry Merkle.

Lois is survived by three children, Nana Gail Lauer, Kent Merkle and Holly McCartin; three granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; and a great-grandson.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017, followed by services at Currie Funeral Home Kilmarnock and interment at Wicomico Parish Episcopal Church.