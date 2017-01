BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE in-town lot, 1-acre, partially wooded, private drive, town utilities available. $25,000. 804-761-5111, Virginia Land & Real Estate Co. Broker related to seller..(Nov-3-13t)

WATERFRONT LOT on Bells Creek off the Corrotoman River. 241ft. frontage, 1.67AC, 3ftMLW, 4BR perc. $135,000, excellent owner financing. 757-898-5079. (Feb-2-13t)