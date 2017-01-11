MacAlice W. Courtney

FARNHAM—Mrs. MacAlice Wilmore Courtney, 89, of Farnham passed on to glory on Friday, January 6, 2017, at her home.

She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church, homemaker and loving wife to her husband James Walter Courtney Jr.

Mrs. Courtney is survived by eight nephews, William Wilmore, Fredericksburg, Charles Wilmore Jr., Warsaw, Keith Wilmer, Lancaster, Timmy Wilmer, Burgess, Alan Wade Wilmer, Lancaster, William Wesley Wilson, Lexington, Melvin Gene Wilson, Lively, and Edward Courtney, Farnham; and seven nieces, Florence Mae Robinson, Farnham, Patsy Ann Geyser, Kilmarnock, Gertrude Miller, Lottsburg, Virginia May Walker, Farnham, Cindy Teague, Farnham, Linda Wilmore Roundtree, Tappahannock, and Mary Louise Lankford, Lancaster.

Mrs. Courtney is preceded in death by her husband James Walter Courtney Jr.; father, William Sewell Wilmore; mother, Nellie Mae Heywood Wilmore; three brothers, William Sewell Wilmore Jr., Charles Kessler Wilmore Jr. and William Wesley Wilmore; and one sister, Nellie Wilmore Wilson.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at the Welch Funeral Home–Marks Chapel. Visitation was held one hour prior to services. Interment followed in the Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 11835 Canon Boulevard, Suite A 102, Newport News, Va., 23606.