Margaret D. Noel

WEEMS—Margaret Daisy “Bootsie” Noel of Weems died December 16, 2016.

She was born July 22, 1933, to the late Charlie and Lelia Laws of Kilmarnock.

Mrs. Noel was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. She was educated at A.T. Wright School.

She was employed by the Tides Inn and Ellery Kellum Seafood for more than 50 years.

Mrs. Noel was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Edward Noel; son, Gary Noel; parent; seven sisters; and seven brothers.

She is survived by daughters, Shirley Waddy and Doraine Noel; sons, Steven Noel, Jeffery Noel and Bryant Noel; companion George Mahoney; stepson, Demond Mahoney; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Carroll Laws Sr.

A funeral was held December 21 at Sharon Baptist Church, Weems. Interment followed in the church cemetery.