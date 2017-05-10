Margaret E. Yerby

WEEMS—Margaret Elizabeth “Margie” Yerby of Weems died May 3, 2017.

Mrs. Yerby was born February 6, 1933, to the late Elize Johnson Sr. and Lurlean Laws Bailey in Chrisfield, Md.

She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Weems. She was educated at A.T. Wright School and was employed by Ellery Kellum Seafood for over 55 years.

Margie is survived by her daughters, Althea Holley of Shrewsbury, Pa., and Shelia Yerby of Weems; son, Otis Yerby of Weems; grandchildren, Nicole Yerby, Kevin Holley and Anthony Yerby; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral was held Saturday, May 6, at Sharon Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.