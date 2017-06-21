Margaret L. Marks

TAPPAHANNOCK—Margaret Lynn Marks passed away May 23, 2017, after battling cancer and pneumonia.

Margaret was born in Atlanta, Ga, April 7, 1961, to Bill and Doswell Marks of Decatur, Ga. Her family moved back to Tappahannock in 1971. Margaret attended Essex High School in Tappahannock and took classes at Rappahannock Community College.

She moved to Kilmarnock and worked in the family business, Marks and Sullivan Department Store. In later years she worked on the track with the horses at Colonial Downs. This was a great pleasure for her.

Margaret leaves behind her children, Jason Hodges, Kimberly Hodges and David Simpson; her father, Bill Marks; her sister, Yvonne Dodson; her brother, Al Marks; and grandchildren, Ashli and Aedin Vincent who called her “Maggie Mae.”

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doswell Marks.

Margaret was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She is remembered for her laughter, love of music and horses, and kindness in being a companion to her mom and dad. Some of Margaret’s favorite things were her little dog, Bogart, listening to her son’s Jason and David play music, girl time with her daughter, Kim, camping in the mountains and kissing her grandchildren.

We will miss you Margaret. You left us too soon.

Margaret will be interred by Grandma Belfield at Corrottoman Baptist Cemetery, Ottoman.

Currie Funeral Home LLC of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.