AMPRO SHIPYARD: Authorized dealer Caterpillar, Detroit, Yanmar, Cummins, John Deere, Twin Disc, ZF, Onan, Westerbeke and NextGen. Mobile Service call 804-438-6050..(Nov-10-13t)

CARTER’S CREEK covered slips available up to 40ft. starting at $150/month. Including power and water at the slip. 804-397-9181..(Oct-29-tf)

HAVE YOU LOST Knots, RPM’s or fuel mileage? If so, you may need my dive services. Call Dustin Rose, 804-436-5824..(Jan-19-13t)

MARINE SERVICES: Experienced mobile mechanic. Gasoline, diesel, transmissions, carburetors, other systems, OB/IB and electrical. Hundreds of engines and transmissions rebuilt. Excellent diagnostics ability. Rich, 804-529-5912..(Dec-15-13t)

NORTHERN NECK Fiberglass: Fiberglass and gel coat repair, Awlgrip painting, 30 years experience. Written estimates. Located outside Burgess, 804-453-6829..(Dec-8-13t)