Marjorie A. L. Perryman

HEATHSVILLE—Marjorie Ann Ladnier Perryman of Heathsville, formerly of Mobile, Ala., passed away May 4, 2017, at the age of 92.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years; parents; son-in-law Gene Davis; two brothers; and a sister.

Marjorie’s greatest attributes were her love for the Lord her God and that she walked in a manner worthy of His love and grace.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was “always” there when her family needed her. Her sweet spirit, gentleness and kindness were evident until the end. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Marjorie lived with her daughter, Carol Davis in Heathsville, for the past four years. She was a member of Fairport Baptist Church.

The family would like to express their gratefulness for the loving care Marjorie received at Commonwealth Senior Living at Farnham and to Hospice of Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Fairport Baptist Church. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.