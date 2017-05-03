KINSALE—Mary K. Thomas, 98, of Kinsale, formerly of Mollusk and Mechanicsville, passed away on April 29, 2017. She was born on May 5, 1918, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., to the late Martin and Margaret Kirwan.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret T. Withers (Al) of Kinsale; her son, Martin H. “Marty” Thomas (Freda) of Dewitt; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Edward E. Thomas; her son, Edward L. “Larry” Thomas; and her five siblings.

Mrs. Thomas was a registered nurse with the Pierce-Tingle Clinic in Lively until her retirement in 1975.

Mass will be held at noon, Friday, May 12, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lively. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Currie Funeral Home, LLC, of Kilmarnock handled the arrangements.