WHITE STONE—Mary McIlhatten ‘Mac’ Council died Thursday, March 23. She was born November 18, 1952.

Our beautiful Mary “Mac” peacefully passed away with her family at her side. Mac was born in Alexandria, a twin daughter of David W. McIlhatten and Kathleen Hoots McIlhatten. She attended public schools in Alexandria and Radford University.

She then spent over 30 years with the Virginia State Corporation Commission from which she retired as the manager, Division of Information Resources. Mac loved everything about her home at the river in White Stone. She could not get enough time there and enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, as well as spending time in her yard. She frequently reminded her husband of her North Carolina Saltwater Wahoo Citation catch.

Mary also loved to bake and cook for her many friends and family. She adored her SPCA mutts, Lizzie, Ginger, and Heidi. Mac had many friends who she loved dearly and we thank all of you who shared your love with her.

Mac is survived by her husband, James G. Council; three stepchildren, Windsor B. Webber (Orlando), John G. Council (Jacksonville) and James M. (also “Mac”) Council (Reston); her twin sister, Martha McIlhatten Thomas; step-granddaughter, Olivia H. Council; and a niece and nephew, David Pancarowicz and Sarah K. McIlhatten.

Mac will always be remembered for her beautiful, big smile and the love she gave us all. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Kilmarnock United Methodist Church, 89 East Church Street, Kilmarnock, immediately followed by a reception at Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club, 362 Club Drive, Kilmarnock.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Richmond SPCA.

Bliley’s – Central Funeral Home, Richmond, handled the arrangements.