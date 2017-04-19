Master Naturalists to hold two informational sessions

The Northern Neck Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will hold two upcoming sessions to provide information to prospective trainees on the 2017 Basic Training Class.

The first session will be held at 12:30 p.m. May 4 at the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. The second session will be held at 10 a.m. May 13 at the Newton Memorial Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague.

The information sessions will provide an overview of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program and also will cover requirements for becoming a Master Naturalist, class schedule, and the application process, reported president Bonnie Wilson. It is not necessary to attend an information session in order to apply for the training class, said Wilson.

The 2017 Basic Training Course toward becoming a Certified Master Naturalist will be held from August 25 to November 9, she said. Classes are generally held on Fridays and meet at various locations around the Northern Neck and at least once on one of the rivers and the bay. Two Saturday classes and one Thursday class are planned.