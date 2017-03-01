Michaela C. Tomlinson

KILMARNOCK—On Friday, February 24, Michaela Cullen Tomlinson of Kilmarnock died. She was our dear sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

Michaela was born on April 10, 1938, in New York City. She spent her childhood in Montreal, Canada, and graduated in 1959 from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in New York.

Michaela loved painting, gardening and traveling the world.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Tomlinson; her brother, Peter Cullen; her four children, Noel Gleason, Hilary Scott, Patrick Gleason and Christopher Gleason; and her 10 grandchildren.

There will be a future celebration of her life.

We will miss you, Baboo.

