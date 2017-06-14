Museum to offer public sails aboard the Claud W. Somers

The Reedville Fishermen’s Museum, 504 Main Street, Reedville, recently announced the schedule for public sails on the historic Chesapeake Bay skipjack Claud W. Somers.

“Come along and help hoist and trim the sails or just enjoy the beauty of the Northern Neck from the deck of this majestic vessel,” said executive director Lee Langston-Harrison.

Public cruises will typically be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. alternate Saturdays beginning June 17, said Langston-Harrison.

In addition, two sails are planned, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, during the Independence Day festivities in Reedville on July 1. The Claud W. Somers also will be a part of the Antique and Classic Boat Show at the museum on September 9.

Fees are $25 for members, $30 for other adults and $15 for ages 12 and younger. Children weighing less than 50 pounds are not permitted unless coordinated in advance and may be required to provide their own U.S. Coast Guard-approved life preserver, she said.

For reservations, call 453-6529. Walk-ons are accepted up to departure time, space permitting. Proceeds from the trips support the ongoing operation and maintenance of the vessel, said Langston-Harrison.

The Claud W. Somers was built on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1911 by Tom Young and worked as an active oyster boat for decades before being donated to the museum in 2000 by the family of Alfred Lambert.

The vessel is listed on the national Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Historic Landmark Register.

Sailing dates are Saturdays, June 17, July 1 (10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.), July 15, July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9 (1:30 to 4 p.m.), September 23, October 14 and October 28.

Dates, times and duration are subject to change and trips are subject to cancellation, due to weather, crew availability or mechanical issues with the vessel.