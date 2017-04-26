Museum to open Saturday April 26, 2017The Morattico Waterfront Museum, 6584 Morattico Road, Morattico, will celebrate opening day for the 2017 season from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, with “Changing Currents: Black History in Morattico.” The exhibit will remain on display throughout the season, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Above, a life-size image of resident Robert Henderson, who worked at Morattico’s RCV Seafood as a boy, stands in front of the exhibit. Activities will include storytellers, video interviews, and examples of oyster chowder and crab dip. A lunch of hot dog, chips and a soda will be available for $5.