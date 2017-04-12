Nick Wohleking tosses one-hitter as JV Red Devils beat Raiders, 17-2

by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi

Nick Wohleking fanned 11 batters in a one-hitter in Warsaw last Friday to lead Lancaster’s junior varsity baseball team to a conference opening, five-inning win over the Raiders, 17-2.

Wohleking gave up his only hit of the outing in the bottom of the fifth inning. He walked only one in the second when the Raiders scored both of their runs.

Lancaster scored two runs in the first, two in the third and four in the fourth before batting through the line-up to blow the game open with a nine-run rally in the top of the fifth. The Red Devils nine runs came on two walks, two hit batters and six hits.

Tucker Vanderpool went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Lancaster at the plate. Wohleking had an RBI double in the fifth and two RBIs on the night and Keith Elswick had a two RBI double. Luke Simpson hit an RBI single in the fourth and Chris Cunningham scored three times off three walks.

Lancaster, now 3-1 overall, will host Essex at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock on Tuesday, April 18.