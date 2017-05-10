Northern Neck History Fair awards presented

A recent awards ceremony at Historic Christ Church & Museum (HCC&M) honored participants in the 2017 Northern Neck History Fair. Students from Chesapeake Academy, Lancaster Middle and Northumberland Elementary schools submitted projects on an event, person, or cultural development related to Virginia from 1607-1789.

The fair is designed to promote research on life in colonial and revolutionary Virginia by the area’s elementary students, who study the period as part of their Virginia studies curriculum, reported education director and curator Robert Teagle.

The fair is sponsored annually by the Foundation for Historic Christ Church along with the Bank of Lancaster and Bay Trust Company, Chesapeake Bank, Connemara Corporation and Anna’s Pizza of Kilmarnock. Each student received a certificate for participation and a gift certificate for two slices of pizza and a drink courtesy of Anna’s Pizza.

Bay Trust president and chief executive officer Eric Nost presented the awards. Braelyn Johnson and Madison Schneider’s display “George Washington: First President” placed first and earned $100 prizes courtesy of the Bank of Lancaster-Bay Trust and Chesapeake Bank.

Sam Antonio and Thomas Emery’s display on the history of “Lacrosse” placed second and earned $75 prizes courtesy of Connemara.

Jesus Ramirez’s display on “The Battle of Great Bridge” placed third and earned a $50 prize from Chesapeake Bank.

Honorable mention and $25 courtesy of Connemara Corporation and Chesapeake Bank went to Aurriania Henderson-Jones and Ja’Nae Avery for “Jamestown Fort,” Harrison Hinton for “Chief Powhatan” and Anne Shackleford for “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden.” Kati Jackson won a random drawing sponsored by HCC&M for two tickets to Busch Gardens and Water Country.

HCC&M hosted a related exhibition for four weeks in April. The projects will be on display at the Lancaster Community Library until May 14.

Other participants included Tre Booth, Sarah Cooke, Addie Gordon, Trevor Haynie, Miles Hollingsworth, Timmy Kirby, Ty Makalowich, Olivia Newsome, Porter Pittman, Marcus Sanders and Ava Wilson.