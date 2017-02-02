Northumberland Republicans to meet Wednesday

Mike Baughan, owner of Baughan Tire and Automotive Company in Lottsburg, will speak at the Northumberland County Republican Committee meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Northumberland County Woman’s Club, 2890 Northumberland Highway, Lottsburg.

Baughan will speak about his experiences while attending President Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration, reported Bill Kling.

Baughan handled distribution of inaugural tickets in Northumberland County. He will relate his experiences at the historic inaugural ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol and other activities associated with the event in Washington, D.C.

Also tentatively scheduled to talk at the meeting is Matt Gruda, political director of the statewide campaign of Sen. Bruce E. Reeves of Fredericksburg for the 2017 Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor.

District 17 Sen. Reeves, 50, was elected in 2011, narrowly defeating Sen. Edd Houck, a 28-year Democrat incumbent, by 226 votes. In 2015, he won a second term with more than 62% of the vote. The district includes Fredericksburg and Orange County and parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Albemarle and Louisa counties.

Sen. Reeves chairs the Senate rehabilitation and social services committee and is a member of the Senate courts of justice, general laws and technology, privileges and elections and rules committees. He is co-chairman of the Senate’s military caucus.