NOTICE OF OYSTER

GROUND APPLICATION

William G. Ehlman, (2016242) has applied for approximately 60-+ acres of oyster planting ground in West Branch Corrotoman River situated in Lancaster City/County and described as follows:

North By: Condemnation Line

East By: MLW, Vacant

South By: Kellum App #2014-190

West By: Griffith APP #2014-079, Riparian Applications (9)

Lat/Long: N37-44.0604

W76-30.9985

Send comments or concerns to: Marine Resources Commission, Engineering/Surveying Department, 2600 Washington Ave., 3rd Floor, Newport News, VA 23607

For more specific application location information call 757-247-2230

(Jan-5-4t)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE KNOWN 5832 RIVER’S LANDING TERRACE, UNIT D-3, PHASE 11, RIVER’S LANDING TERRACE, WHITE STONE, VIRGINIA 22578 (WHITE STONE MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT, LANCASTER COUNTY); TAX MAP #34J-D-3

In execution of a Deed of Trust, dated January 27, 1999 recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Lancaster County, Virginia in Deed Book 414, at Page 94 granting and conveying property therein described in trust to John S. Martin and Barbara K. McNeal, Trustees, Elizabeth B. Hurd having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by Appointment dated January 4, 2017 and recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office as Instrument Number 170000033, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction on February 10, 2017 at 12:00 noon, at the front entrance of the Lancaster County Court Building, 8265 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster, Virginia 22503, the real estate lying in Lancaster County, Virginia and more particularly described as follows:

All that certain piece or parcel of land, together with all rights, ways, improvements and appurtenances, located in White Stone Magisterial District, Lancaster County, Virginia, known as Block D, Unit 3, Phase 1, River’s Landing and as shown on a plat of survey entitled “Resubdivision, Block C and D, Phase One, River’s Landing, White Stone Magisterial District, Lancaster County, Virginia” dated June 29, 1996, made by Charles R. Pruett & Associates, Certified Land Surveyor, of record in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Lancaster County, in Deed Book 383, at Page 66, and by this reference incorporated herein for a more complete and accurate description of the real property to be conveyed hereby.

The property shall be sold “AS IS” and the sale is subject to all restrictions, rights of way, conditions, easements, judgments, liens, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens, if any, whether of record or not of record, to the extent any of the foregoing apply and take priority over the lien of the Deed of Trust, and to the real estate taxes from the date of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: All cash. A deposit of $5,000.00 cash or by bank cashier’s check payable to the Trustee will be required of the successful bidder at the time of sale, with the balance due within fifteen (15) days of sale. In the event of default by the purchaser, the deposit shall be forfeited and applied to the costs and expenses of sale and the trustee’s compensation authorized by the deed of trust and the law in such cases.

Conveyance of the property shall be by trustee’s Special Warranty Deed. Except for the statutory grantor’s tax paid by the trustee, all costs of conveyance, including, but not limited to, examination of title, recording fees, and settlement fees, shall be at the cost of the purchaser.

The trustee reserves the right to reject all bids and withdraw the property from sale, waive the deposit requirements in whole or in part, and extend the period of time in which the purchaser is to make full settlement. Additional terms of sale may be announced at the sale.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

For information contact:

Elizabeth B. Hurd,

Substitute Trustee

Dunton, Simmons &

Dunton, L.L.P.

678 Rappahannock Drive,

P.O. Box 5

White Stone, VA 22578

(804) 435-4000;

fax: (804) 435-1614

(Jan-19-4t)

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF

988 QUEENSTOWN RD,

LANCASTER, VA 22503

In execution of a Deed of Trust in the original principal amount of $313,176.00, with an annual interest rate of 3.500000% from WILLIAM T. JONES AND JEAN D. JONES dated February 23, 2009, recorded among the land records of the Circuit Court for the COUNTY OF LANCASTER as Deed Instrument Number 090000379, the undersigned appointed Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the COUNTY OF LANCASTER, at the front of the Circuit Court building for the County of Lancaster located at New Court House at 8265 Mary Ball Road, Lancaster, Virginia on February 14, 2017 at 2:30 PM, the property with improvements to wit:

I

All of that certain tract, piece or parcel of land lying and being in White Chapel Magisterial District, Lancaster County, Virginia, containing according to survey 1.050 acres, being further and more completely described on a certain plat of survey entitled “Boundary Survey Lot 9 Ball Point so be conveyed to William T. Jones and Jean D. Jones”, a copy of the plat of survey being attached to that deed dated January 15, 1988 of Melora H. North recorded in Deed Book 278, page 462, also known as Lot 9, Ball Point.

II

All that certain drainfield site 90 feet by 100 feet in dimension shown and described as “9-E” on a certain plat of survey entitled “Utility Easement and survey – Ball Point” dated March 25,1975, made by Tomlin & Keyser, Surveyors, recorded in the Clerk’s Office aforesaid in Deed Book 191, page 532.

Together with a perpetual easement appurtenant to the parcel and drainfield site described herein conveyed for installation, maintenance and replacement of septic tank lines over and under the 15’ easement shown in the above Utility Easement Survey leading from Lot 9 to drainfield site 9-E ; the easement to be used in common with all others having a right to use thereof.

III

A. A one-twentieth (1/20) undivided interest in and to Ball Point Beach as the same is described in Article II. Section 2 of the Declaration, together with a perpetual appurtenant right and easement of responsable recreational use over and upon Ball Point Beach in common with others, as set forth in Article III, Section I of the Declaration.

B. A one-twentieth (1/20) undivded interest in and to the Dock Area as the same is described in Article II, Section 3 of the Declaration, together wit ha perpetual appurtenant right and easement of reasonable recreational use over and upon the Dock area, dock and lane in common with others as set forth in Article III, Section 2 of the Declaration.

Together with perpetual, appurtenant, easement of right of way for all purposes connected with the use, occupation, and employment to the lands hereby described, over, along and upon the 40 foot road shown on the aforesaid plat, and the extensions thereof leading to the Virginia State Highway, the easement to be used in common with all others having a right to the use thereof.

AND further described in the above Deed of Trust. (Tax Map No. 26I-1-9)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of 10% of the sale price, will be required in cash, certified or cashier’s check. Settlement within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Trustees may forfeit deposit. Additional terms to be announced at sale. Loan type: Conventional. Reference Number 16-262209.

PROFESSIONAL FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF VIRGINIA, Substitute Trustees, C/O SHAPIRO & BROWN, LLP, 10021 Balls Ford Road, Suite 200, Manassas, Virginia 20109 (703) 449-5800.

(Jan-19-2t)