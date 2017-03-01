Patricia B. Liebert

LANCASTER—Patricia “Pat” Bigley Liebert, a longtime resident of Richmond and Lancaster, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born October 14, 1934, in Doylestown, Pa. Pat received her RN from The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Nursing, where she also worked as an operating room nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Henry S. Liebert Jr. (Buddy); her son, Henry S. Liebert III; her parents, Harry A. Bigley Sr. and Esther B. Welch; and her grandson, Matthew Peter Holbrook.

She is survived by her children; Cindy Crowder (Michael), Lucy Day (Bill) and Charley Liebert (Laura). As much as “Dandy” loved her children, nothing surpassed the love she had for her cherished grandchildren, Tad Brooks (Christi), Molly Gee (Patrick), Chase Crowder, Ashley Blazer (Brannen), Behle Salem (Bahey), Henry Holbrook, Charley and Reid Liebert, and Lara and Gloria Holbrook; and her great grandchildren, Livi, Philip and Anne Henri Gee, P. D. Brooks, and V, Cia, Anya and Gus Holbrook. She is also survived by her aunt, Janet Rhodes Levy and her brother, Dr. H. Alan Bigley Jr. (Garland); and many nieces and nephews.

An avid volunteer throughout her lifetime, Pat enjoyed her hours spent at historic Christ Church, Retreat Hospital, The Collegiate Schools and the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club.

She will always be remembered for her passionate love of anything red and white checked, Revlon Fire & Ice lip stick, Estee Lauder “Beautiful,” Peter Pan peanut butter and Tretorn tennis shoes. With their generous hospitality, side by side, Doc and his “Ace” hosted many a memorable event at Doc’s Landing on the Corrotoman River.

Dandy will eternally remain in the minds of all of those who had a sharing moment with her cheerful embrace and her especially cordial smile. Although we miss our Dandy already, we are so very grateful that we had her as long as we did.

The family would also like to thank the many caregivers that made the last five years of her life better, having always gone above and beyond their call of duty to accommodate her needs. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Historic Christ Church Inc. P.O. Box 24, Irvington, VA 22480; Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, 2789 White Chapel Road Lively, VA 22507; or the charity of your choice.

The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Bliley’s-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond. An interment will be held at noon on Saturday, March 4, in Hollywood Cemetery.