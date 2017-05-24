Planning commission discusses water supply

by Madison White Franks

HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland planning commission raised concern about water usage in the region during its meeting held May 18.

Dr. Lynton Land, a professor of geosciences, indicated the Northern Neck as a whole uses 4.4 million gallons of water a day whereas southern Maryland uses 40 million gallons a day and the county of King William, where WestRock Paper Mill is located, uses 18 million gallons a day.

“Usage in Maryland is affecting the wells on our side…it’s gonna be a long time until the mill effects us,” said Land.

County planner Stuart McKenzie distributed a graph showing projected deficits of water supply to come by year 2050. Northumberland and Lancaster counties would not be at risk for a deficit according the the graph.

