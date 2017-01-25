Polar plungers raise more than $7,000

by Madison White Franks

KILMARNOCK—Thirty-three brave souls plunged into Indian Creek on Saturday to raise funds for future campers at Camp Kekoka.

“Freezin for a Reason,” participants shouted before diving into the 44-degree water. Returning to shore they were greeted by a 47-degree outdoor temperature, a fire barrel and hot lunch.

The eighth annual Camp Kekoka Polar Bear Plunge raised an estimated $7,146 with a goal of $8,000, reported event chairman Pam Garrett.

“It’s all about making memories,” said camp director Cassie Liechty when sharing the cause behind the event.

“Thanks to all the plungers and for getting all those kids to camp, we get a lot of value out of this fundraiser and we have a lot of fun,” said Garrett.

The participants became plungers by getting family, friends and co-workers to sponsor them. If they collected $100 in sponsorships they received a t-shirt and a hoodie was given if they received $300 in sponsorships.

Funds raised from the polar plunge will benefit the Camp Kekoka Guardian Program, a scholarship fund which ensures every child gets to experience the summer overnight camp regardless of their ability to pay.