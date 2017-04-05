Polly A. W. Mercker

LOTTSBURG—Polly Arbaugh Ward Mercker, 85, died April 2, 2017, at home in Lottsburg.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney C. Mercker; and her daughter Amy E. Ward. As part of Polly’s decade’s long forging of extended family, she is missed by Lindy Ward Chinault, James K. Ward, Ray “Chip” Bjorklund and Campbell James Bjorklund.

Polly shared her many gifts with an untold number of people. As an author, artist, weaver, gardener, lover of animals, cooking instructor, she has left stained glass creations, gardens both formal and chaotic, and art in all forms lovingly shown in rooms around the country. Worlds were created for her family and her belief in standing for all things right, resolute and firm are being carried on.

Polly will be missed by many, but has left everyone she touched with a knowledge of grace, patience and a keen sense of self.

Following Polly’s wishes, there will be no service, however a celebration of her life and art will be held at a later date.