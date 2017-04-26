Public invited to see and taste student art

The public is urged to support the Lancaster County Public Schools art community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the 27th annual Spring Art Show at Lancaster Middle School, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock.

See over 1,000 amazing works of art made by students and edible art created by families, said primary school art teacher Kendra Hunt. Help create a community mural painting, eat the edible art and get washable “tattoos” painted during the art show.

The event is sponsored by the Rappahannock Art League (RAL), Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts, LCPS and the PTAs of LMS and LPS.

RAL members and artists will judge and award ribbons to winners of all types of artwork in the show—clay, drawing, painting, sculpture, textiles and printmaking, said Hunt.

The 2017 edible art judge is Maeghaen Eley of Bay 101, continued Hunt. She will judge the edible art entries from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Families are urged to create a fun snack with their student and friends that “looks like something else.” These edible art entries are due from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, in the LMS front lobby, said Hunt. Entries should provide enough for 24 people to eat and may not exceed 24 inches wide and 20 inches in height. Refrigeration is very limited, but is available.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. to view both the edible art and the county-wide student art show. Art winners will be announced at 9:15 a.m. After 10 a.m., visitors may taste the edible art.

Each of 5 grade level categories—early childhood-K, first and second, third-sixth, seventh-eighth and ninth-12th—will be awarded first-, second- and third-place ribbons and $25 cash in cash prizes. Entries that receive honorable mention will receive $5 cash prizes.