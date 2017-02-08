‘Radical Rappahannock’ cast

The cast and crew for the upcoming Christchurch School musical production is enormous. Students will present “Radical Rappahannock, a 1980s Revue” at 7 p.m. February 9 through 11, in the David and Wendy Fine & Performing Arts Center in Marston Hall at Christchurch School, 49 Seahorse Lane, Christchurch. The program will feature hits by Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Cyndi Lauper, Boy George, Cher, Van Halen, Lionel Richie and U2. Admission is $10 at the door for adults, $5 for students. For reservations, call 758-2306, ext 277, email ccsevents@christchurchschool.org, or visit christchurchschool.org/drama-theatre-musical.